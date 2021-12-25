PRCS celebrates 74th Foundation Day in style

Islamabad : The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) hosted a colourful ceremony here Friday to celebrate the 74th year of its establishment. The event culminated with a family gala that offered entertainment to many people from different walks of life.

Aside from the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Qasim Suri and Chairman of PRCS Abrar ul Haq, the event was attended by representatives, staff, and families of PRCS, ICRC, IFRC, and Partner National Societies, as well as volunteers.

Video documentaries highlighting the history and activities of PRCS were aired while trained Red Crescent First Aiders gave a practical demonstration of providing first aid during emergencies. This was followed by a musical performance.

Speaking on the occasion, Suri said, Red Crescent has made a name for itself by giving priority to service of humanity. “I congratulate PRCS on its 74 years of success in humanitarian services and hope that the National Society will continue its journey with outmost commitment and dedication under the dynamic leadership of Abrar ul Haq,” he said, assuring all possible cooperation from his end.

Abrar-ul-Haq said that from its inception on December 20, 1947 till today, Red Crescent has been serving humanity by adhering to the seven basic principles of humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary service, unity and universality. He said, during tragedies, as well as man-made or natural disasters, PRCS acts on the principle of first to reach and last to leave, be it first aid, psychiatric relief or reunification efforts, help in emergencies, or role in reconstruction.

Abrar said, PRCS volunteers have strong acceptance in communities, they are agents of behavior change and have always played an effective role in changing the minds of people during awareness campaigns, thereby promoting a culture of peace, tolerance and non-violence through community watch.