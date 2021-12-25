Different timings proposed for offices, educational institutions

Islamabad : The traffic police have sent a proposal to the Islamabad administration to introduce different timings for offices and educational institutions that can help tackle increasing vehicular movement in the capital city.

According to the details shared by the office of Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Islamabad Rai Mazhar Iqbal, they have prepared a plan to ensure smooth flow of traffic in which he

pointed out that same timing for private and government offices and educational institutions cause traffic congestion on the roads.

So there is a proposal in the plan to introduce different timings for offices and the educational institutions that can help reduce traffic burden in the city.

The SSP Traffic is now in constant touch with the Islamabad administration to find out ways and means to address the traffic problems in the federal capital.

He also shared the information that he would install screens in his office to personally watch the traffic situation and issue immediate orders to resolve them at the earliest. It is pertinent to mention here that traffic jams have become a permanent feature on various roads of Islamabad where motorists face immense difficulties to get to their respective destinations.

Tauqeer Alam, a town planner, said “Initially the private and government offices had different timings but later the government introduced same timing for them. I think this kind of arrangement should be reintroduced keeping in view the increasing traffic in the city.”

He said “Roughly some 22,000 university students use cars, buses, wagons, and motorbikes to reach their respective universities. There are also large numbers of school and college students so there should be a new timing schedule for educational institutions to manage the vehicular movement.”