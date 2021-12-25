213 compressors impounded, 110 connections severed

Rawalpindi : The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) during a crackdown has caught 213 gas sucking compressors and machines and disconnected 110 gas supply connections from different areas of the city and cantonment board localities.

In order to ensure the equal distribution of gas to consumers, the concerned authority has taken strict action against the use of compressors which cause disruption in overall gas supply in all areas during the peak winter season.

The SNGPL has requested the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi to help in this action and stop the ‘open sale’ of ‘gas sucking compressors’ in markets. The compressors are openly being sold at College Road, Iqbal Road, Pirwadhai, Jhanda Chichi, Garibabad, Sadiqabad, and Muslim Town at skyrocketing prices. The shopkeepers are selling compressors at different prices from Rs3,000 to Rs7,000.

SNGPL Senior General Manager (Rawalpindi Region) Syed Mukhtar Ali Shah told ‘The News’ that they have initiated action against the use of compressors with a view to curb illegal practice of affecting equal use of gas. “First we warned the public to avoid using compressors but it was vain. Now, we are not only catching compressors but disconnecting gas supply connections for three months,” he added.

He has appealed to the gas consumers not to use compressors for increasing the gas pressure as it was an illegal act. He said recently they have disconnected 110 connections of domestic consumers for using compressors and caught 213 compressors from different localities. He asked the consumers to use gas-efficient devices. He said people should use gas timer devices and conical baffles in water geysers and avoid using gas heaters.

He claimed that there was no shortage of gas in the country. Uninterrupted supply of gas to domestic consumers is the priority of the government. The supply of gas remains the same whole year but the demand for gas increases manifold in winter.

He said that SNGPL was getting 150million cubic feet of natural gas for Rawalpindi and Islamabad every day which was enough for twin cities’ needs. “We have also started work to lay down 16-inch pipeline from Rawat to Soan Bridge. The total cost of this mega project is Rs2 billion. “We have also laid down a 10-inch pipeline here at Adiala Road. Only laying down of 600-meter pipeline has remained pending otherwise we have completed all work,” he said. The consumers of all areas could enjoy full pressure gas if the use of compressors stops, he claimed. He also said that they have sent a proposal to lay down gas pipelines on both sides of Nullah Leh when Leh Expressway would start. The issue of low gas pressure would vanish forever, he said.

The use of gas sucking compressor was not only dangerous but it would lose the meters of consumers.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali has assured to start action against shopkeepers who were selling gas sucking compressors. He said that he has already received several complaints against the open sale of compressors in markets. It is a dangerous practice because several bad incidents have happened due to the use of compressors, he said.

The SNGPL has taken action in the areas of Pirwdahi, Gulistan Colony, Adiala Road, Dhamiyal, Asghar Mall, New Lalazar, and Jhanda Chichi.

Consumers have condemned the use of compressors. They have been deprived of gas due to the use of compressors. They said that they enjoy gas supply when the electricity goes out and all compressors stop working. But, as light comes, gas supply disappears again.