Sherwood Farm in Christmas Polo Cup final

LAHORE: Sherwood Farm breezed into the main final and Polo Lounge qualified for the subsidiary final of the Christmas Polo Cup 2021 here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Friday.

Sherwood defeated Noon Polo by a huge margin of 7-1.5 in their four-chukker semifinal.

Sherwood Farm stamped their authority right from the word go as they thrashed in three back-to-back goals in the first chukker to have a healthy 3-0 lead. They continued their dominance in the second chukker as well by banging in a beautiful brace to take their total tally to 5-0.

The third chukker saw Noon Polo making their presence felt as they converted a field goal to reduce the margin to 5-1 but this was all that they could get from the match.

Sherwood Farm added two more goals in their tally to win the match with a huge margin of 7-1.5.

Mian Mustafa Aziz struck four goals, while Omar Asjad Malhi and Ibrahim Naveed Sheikh scored two goals and one, respectively.

Taimoor Noon struck the only goal for the losing side, which had a half goal handicap advantage.

The final will be played between Sherwood Farm and Remington Pharma on Sunday (tomorrow).

The first match of the day was played among Polo Lounge, Haye Squad and Waste Busters Pakistan, under American system. Polo Lounge won both of their matches and qualified for the subsidiary final.

In the first two-chukker match, Polo Lounge played aggressively against Waste Busters Pakistan and didn’t allow them to score even a single goal, overwhelming them 3.5-0.

Polo Lounge were then up against Haye Squad, where they faced tough resistance from their opponents before winning the well-contested match with a narrow margin of 1-0.