December 25 has a special significance for Christians around the world as the day Jesus Christ was born. For Pakistan, the day is duly significant, marking also the birth anniversary of the founder of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. These two crucial events are intertwined in so many ways, reminding us of the desperate need for tolerance and acceptance for all beliefs in a nation that stands divided along lines of religion, sect and ethnicity. Jinnah spoke on more than one occasion of the need for tolerance, of a country that belonged to all, and of one in which everyone was free to follow their individual form of worship. In his own life, Jinnah had been an enlightened man, unwilling to speak along the lines of hatred but focusing only on justice and equality for all human beings. His words and speeches, including that famous address to the Constituent Assembly of Pakistan just a few days before the country formally came into being, have been largely eradicated from our narrative as a nation and wiped away to a very large extent from most textbooks and many historical accounts. But we know that Jinnah truly wished for a nation where each is free to go to their churches or temples or mosques.

Jinnah’s legacy, apart from the country he bestowed us, should have been his determination that Pakistan be a country where a person’s faith should have no bearing on his or her rights as a citizen. It did not take long after Jinnah’s death for us to stray from his path – and today Pakistan is a place where minorities, both religious and sectarian, live in constant fear. In a kind of convoluted caste system which has no place in Islam, Christians have been relegated to the lowest economic roles in society and denied opportunity for educational, economic and social growth. And even in that, they find little respect. It is all this we need to think about as we remember Jinnah today on the day dedicated to his memory.

This December 25 – as we wish all our Christian readers a very happy Christmas in the hope of a time in the near future when they can celebrate without fear – we should ponder if we want to become the kind of country that extremist groups would approve of, or one where mobs lynch in the name of religion. A country where wishing someone a merry Christmas becomes an almost radical step is certainly not the Pakistan Jinnah envisaged – and it is not the Pakistan we should settle for.