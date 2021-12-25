Not that great

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Reza Baqir said on October 21 that the overseas Pakistanis sending remittances to their families were benefitting from the depreciation of the rupee against the US dollar. That is not true. The rising prices of food, electricity, petrol and other essential items more than offset the gain on exchange rates.
On the other hand, the overseas Pakistanis who have invested in stock and real-estate markets during the last three years have been adversely affected as they have lost value of their stock market and real estate investments. If, for instance, an overseas Pakistani invested an amount equivalent to $10,000 in real-estate in Pakistan, the value of his/her investments in rupees is now much less than the original investment. In this light, one struggles to understand how the devaluing benefits overseas Pakistanis. Perhaps the honourable governor of the SBP could clarify.
Ejaz Ahmad Magoon
London, UK
