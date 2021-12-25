Not seasonal

According to the Air Quality Life Index developed by the Emergency Policy Institute of Chicago, residents of Lahore on average lose almost five years of their lives due to air pollution.
A major misconception about air pollution in Lahore is that it is seasonal, but that is not so. While smog is seasonal, the city produces the same amount of pollution all year round due to burning the of fuel by cars and industries. The government needs to take stern action to improve the air quality in Lahore. If not, it will prove itself indifferent to the lives of the millions of people who live in the city.
Waseem Ahmed
Hub
