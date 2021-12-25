Creating confusion

Peshawar is the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and is more developed than most other places in the province. Various political parties have, however, played with the lives of its citizens imposing their own peculiar convictions. The city at various times has been governed by radically different political parties. In the early 2000s, when the MMA formed the provincial government, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa became a theocratic setup. There was an emphasis on keeping women at home, and billboards showing women were removed. Music and cultural events became taboo. In 2008, the ANP with its more liberal views came to power, and once again changed the setup of the province.

Now, a candidate of the JUI-F – a party which was part of the MMA – has been elected mayor of Peshawar. It is feared that once again, citizens will face an ultra-conservative regime. Peshawar has, unfortunately, been treated like an experiement by various political parties. So much so that a large number of well-to-do families are opting to move to more liberal areas like Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and Lahore.

Sayed GB Shah Bokhari

Peshawar