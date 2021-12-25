This refers to the news report “Local government polls: Nepotism, internal rifts behind KP rout” (December 23). Older PTI workers feel that they were ignored in favour of newer members while election tickets were being awarded. Unfortunately, this is not new. They were also ignored by the party chairman during the 2018 elections, when tickets were awarded to ‘electable’ members. This move was seen as a betrayal and a departure from the party’s ideology.
Somebody must have given Imran Khan a lesson in realpolitik – first, capture power by hook or by crook and then worry about what can be done to fulfil one’s lofty ideals. One thinks that Imran Khan has forgotten that power politics and statecraft are altogether a different business.
Jamil Ahmad Abbasi
Islamabad
