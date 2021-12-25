Portentous

 
December 25, 2021
December 25, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that he will personally foresee the second phase of the local bodies elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Does this seem plausible?

The people of Pakistan are mature enough to select or reject a party based on the performance of its leaders when they are in power. This defeat, if anything, should be considered the beginning of the end for the PTI.

Mumraiz Khan

Karachi

