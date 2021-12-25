Citizens at risk

Karachi is witnessing a massive upsurge in street crimes. These days, no one is safe. The tragic death of three-year-old Harmain from Shah Latif Town speaks volumes about the security situation of Karachi. In another incident a six-member gang of robbers looted a private hospital in North Karachi. In light of such ghoulish incidents, ordinary people are rightly apprehensive about their security and have started carrying weapons – a decision that has its own repercussions.

In order to normalise law and order in the city, the government must prioritise the matter. Special police groups should be deployed to crime hotspots around the clock so that peace can be ensured in the city.

Mazhar Ali Charan

Karachi