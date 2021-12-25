Protesting in peace

This refers to the article ‘The art of protest’ by Kamila Hyat (December 23). There is no doubt that carrying out proper effective protests is an art that needs proper planning. In our country, people are deprived of almost all their basic rights which has resulted in frustration and depression. As the writer mentioned, the peaceful Gwadar protest that successfully managed to have the people’s demands met is an excellent example of such a protest.
It is unfortunate that one can find nothing but hopelessness in Balochistan. However, despite their years of anger and frustration, people across the province have been peacefully protesting for their rights – be it this protest in Gwadar or the one held by students of Bolan Medical College (BMC) against changes in the fee and management structures. The second of these was also resolved peacefully. Balochistan and its people have come a long way in their struggle. The government and the authorities concerned still have ample time to redesign their policies to redress the grievances of the Baloch people.
Zohaib Ahmed
Hub
The recent statistics of Transparency International’s National Corruption Perception Survey, conducted this year...
This refers to the article ‘Course correction’ by M Zeb Khan . The writer has asked a burning question “Is...
State Bank of Pakistan Governor Reza Baqir said on October 21 that the overseas Pakistanis sending remittances to...
According to the Air Quality Life Index developed by the Emergency Policy Institute of Chicago, residents of Lahore on...
Peshawar is the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and is more developed than most other places in the province. Various...
This refers to the news report “Local government polls: Nepotism, internal rifts behind KP rout” . Older PTI...
Comments