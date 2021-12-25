Protesting in peace

This refers to the article ‘The art of protest’ by Kamila Hyat (December 23). There is no doubt that carrying out proper effective protests is an art that needs proper planning. In our country, people are deprived of almost all their basic rights which has resulted in frustration and depression. As the writer mentioned, the peaceful Gwadar protest that successfully managed to have the people’s demands met is an excellent example of such a protest.

It is unfortunate that one can find nothing but hopelessness in Balochistan. However, despite their years of anger and frustration, people across the province have been peacefully protesting for their rights – be it this protest in Gwadar or the one held by students of Bolan Medical College (BMC) against changes in the fee and management structures. The second of these was also resolved peacefully. Balochistan and its people have come a long way in their struggle. The government and the authorities concerned still have ample time to redesign their policies to redress the grievances of the Baloch people.

Zohaib Ahmed

Hub