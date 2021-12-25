Gold up Rs450/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market increased by Rs450 per tola on Friday.

According to data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association (ASSJA), gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs126,150 per tola.

Similarly, 10-gram gold price also increased by Rs386 to Rs108,153. In the international market, gold rates increased by $5 to $1,810 per ounce.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,460 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,251.71.