Rupee ends flat

KARACHI: The rupee remained almost flat against the dollar in the interbank market, shedding just one paisa on Friday.

The rupee closed at Rs178.13 against Rs178.12 level of Thursday.

Dealers said dollar-rupee parity was stable because of normal supply and demand of greenback in the market. They attributed the stability in the exchange rate to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP)’s regulations to monitor buying of dollar, which helped to stabilize the exchange rate.

“The regulations to limit the dollar buying on a single day with required documentations helped the rupees to remain stable,” Zafar Paracha, general secretary at Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP) believed.

He pointed out that falling oil prices in the international market also supported the local currency as demand of dollar had seen some reduction in the interbank.

He said that SBP’s move to check the imports, especially the import of luxury items also helped to subside the dollar demand.

Paracha said that developments on the economic front such as the country’s agreement with Asian Development Bank (ADB)’s for $ 1.5 billion also created a positive sentiment to keep dollar-rupee parity stable.