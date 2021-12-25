Missing growth essentials

LAHORE: Pakistan’s pathetic growth rate has placed it among the lowest ranked countries not only in the world but also in the region. To catch up with its neighbours, it would have to grow at double their rates from half their rates it is currently growing.

Growth above a certain level brings prosperity to the people. Inclusive growth brings more benefits for the poor.

Gains of growth are also linked to population growth. The actual advantages come when the growth rate is well above the annual population growth rate.

For instance, if Pakistan, India, China, and Bangladesh grow at 5 percent per annum, the real growth in Pakistan would be 2.6 percent after accounting for its population growth rate of 2.4 percent.

The other three economies would register a growth of 4 percent or above as their population growth rate is one percent or a little lower.

In the same way, inflation also hurts the benefits of growth. The lower the inflation, the higher are the benefits to the economy as well as the population.

Bank markup is another ingredient that impacts growth. Higher markup increases the cost of borrowing that in turn increases the cost of doing business.

And most importantly, the quality of institutions also plays an important role in the growth process.

All economic experts are deeply concerned that Pakistan is ranked lowest in all the above parameters essential for growth. Three decades back it was second after China.

Its GDP in 2000 was $160 billion compared to $500 billion in India. It was way ahead of Bangladesh that was tottering below $70 billion.

Three decades later (pre-Covid-19), the GDP of China jumped to $12.38 trillion accounting for over 15 percent of total global GDP, India increased its GDP from $500 billion to $2.65 trillion, Pakistan tottered at $305 billion in 2019 and has gone below $290 billion now.

Bangladesh reached $250 billion in 2019 and is rapidly moving to overtake Pakistan.

The higher growth in other regional economies and lower growth in Pakistan continues to widen the gap with its neighbours. If China grows by 5 percent annually it would add over $600 billion in its GDP that is more than twice our GDP, India's growth of 5 percent would increase its GDP by over Rs130 billion and if Pakistan grows at 5 percent, it will merely add $15 billion in its GDP.

The sad reality is that all our neighbours are growing at much higher speed than Pakistan and are widening the growth gap with Pakistan. The economy would have to grow at a higher pace than the regional economies to plug the huge gap that exists currently between Pakistan and its two giant neighbours India and China.

Growth rates in Pakistan remained so low during the last decade that it increased poverty in the country instead of creating affluence. According to the World Bank and our national statistics, GDP growth rate in Pakistan was 6.2 in 2006, 4.8 in 2007, 1.7 in 2008, 2.8 in 2009, 1.6 in 2010, 2.7 in 2011, 3.5 in 2012, 4.2 in 2013, 4.24 in 2014, 4.3 percent in 2015, 4.8 percent in 2016, 5.2 percent 2017 and 5.6 percent in 2018.

The growth plummeted to 1.9 percent in 2019, minus 0.4 percent 2020 and 3.94 percent in 2021. Compared with the growth rate in China during the past two decades, it ranged from 14 percent to 7.7 percent.

India posted plus seven percent growth during this period touching 10 percent once and over 9 percent thrice. Its growth did dip to 3.9 percent after the 2008 global economic crises, but it recovered quickly after that shock.

On the interest rates front our policy rates are almost double than that of India and Bangladesh and almost three times higher than China.

In the same way, the inflation in Pakistan is two to three times higher than in the other three regional economies. Our institutions are also far behind our neighbours in discharge of their duties.

Under these circumstances it is futile to think that we could compete with the regional economies or in global trade. If Pakistan grows at higher rates than all its regional economies, it will take at least 10 years to come at par with Bangladesh and over 30 years to see eye to eye with the Indians in the economic field.

For China, it would require another 100 years. This assumes that other economies will continue to maintain their current growth rate. The other possibility is that a period of bad rules brings down any of these economies, as the one being witnessed in Pakistan these days.