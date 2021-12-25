‘Hemp exports can reach $5bln in next few years’

ISLAMABAD: Shibli Faraz, federal minister for Science and Technology, on Friday said hemp (bhang) exports could reach $5 billion in a few years, contributing to the country’s economy.

Faraz has recently inaugurated the harvesting of Hemp crop in Rawat, Rawalpindi while announcing that the government will soon issue licence for its cultivation in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said, under the vision of the prime minister to diversify export in the country, the ministry was taking practical steps to increase hemp production in which its export would touch to five billion dollars in a few years.

The ministry of Science and Technology formulated Pakistan’s first hemp policy for the cultivation of bhang for medicinal and industrial use.

“Hemp production would take place under new legislation that facilitates exports for the emerging hemp and medicinal cannabis industries.”

He was of the opinion that the initiative would prove to be a game changer for the country, adding that in next three years, 3 to 4 percent market approach would get its targets.

Shibli said the export of hemp would be replaced with the import of fiber and added that earnings through export would increase with the use of hemp in textile and medicinal.

According to the minister, the industrial hemp plant contains a compound called cannabis, which would ‘play a very important role’ in medical therapies meant to mitigate severe and chronic pain.

He said several countries including America, Canada, and Australia are cultivating hemp on tens of thousands of acres and getting benefits from its crops.

"The hemp market to generate billion of the dollar in revenues for Pakistan in next coming years," he said, adding, with the collaboration of all stakeholders the national hemp policy documents were prepared.

The minister expressed his gratitude over successful first legal crop of hemp which is ready for harvesting, saying that the government wanted the agricultural industries to be able to capitalize on available opportunities.