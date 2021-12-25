Brokerage firm sees PSX touching 55,000 points by Dec ‘22

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX)’s benchmark KSE-100 index is expected to touch 55,000 points by December 2022, a brokerage firm predicted on Friday.

“KSE-100 index is expected to generate a total return of 25 percent during 2022,” noted Arif Habib in its Pakistan Strategy 2022.

The strategy, launched by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Shahid Ali Habib and Head of Research Tahir Abbas stated that the index target was based on target price mapping, justified price to earnings multiples (P/E) and earnings growth.

“P/E for calendar year 2022 comes out to 4.9x which is lower than last 10-Yr P/E of 8.3x, while earnings growth is expected to clock in at 12.4 percent,” it stated.

It said that equities were trading at a deep discount to historic, regional and peer multiples.

The KSE-100 index trades at a P/E of 5.0x – 38 percent discount to historic 8.1x whereas it trades at a P/B of 0.8 – 55 percent discount to historic 1.7x.

The KSE-100 index trades at a 67 percent discount to regional markets, compared to historic discount of 36 percent.

AHL said that resolution of gas circular debt, stable international oil prices and depreciation of rupee against dollars would keep oil and gas sector in limelight, whereas significant growth in deposits and rising interest rates would keep the banking sector earnings upbeat.

Besides, pricing discipline coupled with growth in domestic dispatches, reversal in international coal prices and higher PSDP allocation should stimulate bottom-line of cement companies.

In addition, significant pricing power, strong recovery in demand with no threat from imports, and inventory gains would escalate earnings of the steel sector.

Resolution of circular debt, massive jump in margins and higher volumes would likely boost earnings of the oil marketing companies. Also, continuous growth in export orders amid government incentives for export-oriented sectors should keep the margins of the textile sector upbeat.

Strong pricing power, higher duties on CBUs and robust demand amid economic growth would augment the automobile sales.

The brokerage firm forecasted about sustainable economic growth on the back of proactive measures undertaken by the incumbent government and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to avoid another boom and bust cycle and ensure sustainable economic growth in upcoming years.

Arif Habib Limited expects the GDP growth to settle at 5.17 percent during FY22 against 3.94 percent last year.

It also predicted current account deficit (CAD) to come down provided correction in global commodity prices coupled with measures to restrict discretionary imports.

On exchange rate, it did not see significant depreciation of the currency on the cards.

It expects the rupee to stand at Rs183/dollar by December 2022, as REER was hovering under its historic average, quantum of imports was expected to reduce, robust inflows through remittances would continue alongside improved export outlook.

It also expects inflation to fall to single digit from the second half of the next calendar year owing to high base of last year, currency stabilisation, monetary easing and slowdown in global commodity prices. It anticipated FATF to promote Pakistan’s status from grey list to white list by end of CY22.