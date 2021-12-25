 
close
Saturday December 25, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

Noose tightened around corrupt officials of FBR

December 25, 2021

LAHORE: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) tightened the noose around corrupt officials of FBR, Land Record Authority and field offices, took action against 741 officials, and dismissed 125 of them from service. The decisions were taken in full board meeting chaired by Senior Member Board of Revenue Punjab Babar Hayat Tarar. According to decisions, 22 employees were forcibly retired, service benefits of 50 employees were confiscated.

Comments