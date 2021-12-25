‘Country to be weakened if all stakeholders not taken onboard’

SUKKUR: PPP leader Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah on Friday said that the country will be weakened if all its stakeholders are not taken onboard on the important matters of national interest.
Talking to the media in Naushahroferoze on Friday during the death anniversary of Abdul Haq Burt, he said that the rulers are thinking that the fertiliser crisis will not have much impact on the country’s economy, but the crisis may give rise to food insecurity, adding that however, the rulers were unaware of the gravity of crisis.
