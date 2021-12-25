One killed, father, son injured in two firing incidents

SUKKUR: One person was killed and two, including father and son, were injured in two different incidents of firing by armed motorcyclists in Kotri and Khairpur.

In a targeted killing in Kotri, unidentified armed motorcyclist fired at Imran Bughio, who was sitting in a shop, and fled. Imran was killed on the spot. Police have started investigation to ascertain the motive and nab the perpetrators. Parents of the deceased ruled out any dispute with any as a motive of the killing.

In a similar incident in Punj Gulla Chowk, Khairpur, armed assailants riding a bike shot at a vegetable vendor Bashir Narejo and his son Wahab Narejo, leaving them critically injured. The relatives of the victims protested against the incident on the Civil Hospital Road and demanded the arrest of accused. Police claimed that the incident was the result of an ongoing clash between the Nareja and Odha tribes.