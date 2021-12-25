Unvaccinated devotees banned from Hazrat Lal Shehbaz Qalandar’s shrine

DADU: Imposing new curbs on unvaccinated citizens, the Sindh government has banned unvaccinated devotees to visit the shrine of Hazrat Lal Shehbaz Qalandar.
According to the new policy announced by the Sindh government on Friday, unvaccinated devotees would not be allowed to enter the premises of shrine of Hazrat Lal Shehbaz Qalandar. Assistant Commissioner Sehwan, Abdul Raheem Qureshi visited the shrine to inform its management and security officials about the recent instructions of the Sindh government. The AC Sehwan told the media that health officials would set up vaccination camps at the entry points of the shrine for unvaccinated devotees.
The Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah was one of the greatest leaders of the modern age who not only led his people to...
“But make no mistake: Pakistan is not a theocracy or anything like it.” Mohammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of...
Whether Jinnah wanted an Islamic state or a state for Muslims is as contested a subject as it gets. I will try to...
From producing visionary leaders to promoting education in the sub-continent, Sindh Madressah will always be the place...
Mohammad Ali Jinnah is considered to be one of the most important figures in world history. His personal life,...
The Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah was born early on Christmas Day morning, December 25, 1876, in a Khoja family....
Comments