Unvaccinated devotees banned from Hazrat Lal Shehbaz Qalandar’s shrine

DADU: Imposing new curbs on unvaccinated citizens, the Sindh government has banned unvaccinated devotees to visit the shrine of Hazrat Lal Shehbaz Qalandar.

According to the new policy announced by the Sindh government on Friday, unvaccinated devotees would not be allowed to enter the premises of shrine of Hazrat Lal Shehbaz Qalandar. Assistant Commissioner Sehwan, Abdul Raheem Qureshi visited the shrine to inform its management and security officials about the recent instructions of the Sindh government. The AC Sehwan told the media that health officials would set up vaccination camps at the entry points of the shrine for unvaccinated devotees.