Sindh irrigation minister dubs Punjab’s allegations baseless

DADU: Rejecting the allegations leveled by his counterpart in Punjab, Sindh Minister for Irrigation Department Jam Khan Shoro has claimed that the Punjab minister misled the prime minister on the Punjab visit by the members of the Sindh discharge observation team.

He also blamed Punjab Irrigation Minister Mohsin Leghari for misinterpretation of facts about joint monitoring of Taunsa and Guddu Barrages, adding, “It was a highly condemnable act and we reject false and misleading information.” He stated that Sindh discharge observation team visited Punjab for monitoring the regulation record of Taunsa Barrage on Nov 18, but regrettably, Punjab Irrigation department didn’t allow the observation team to inspect the regulation record for over four hours. He added that Sindh Irrigation department had informed the IRSA authorities by sending a letter on Nov 26.