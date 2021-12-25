Two women killed in road accident in Matiari

SUKKUR: Two women were killed in a road accident in the Hala city of Matiari district on Friday. Reports said a trailer rammed into a motorcycle on the National Highway at Hala, Matiari, killing two women and injuring one man. The deceased women were identified as 18-year-old Bashira, wife Bakhat Ali Kalihoro, and Wazira, wife of Hassan Kalihoro, while the injured included Bakhat Ali, spouse of deceased Bashira.
The Hala Police shifted the dead and injured to a hospital. The police said that the injured man told them that they belonged to Gambat city of Khairpur and were going to attend a marriage ceremony of their relatives in Hyderabad. The police further said that the driver of the trailer managed to escape.
