‘Powers to be transferred to grassroot level in AJK’

MUZAFFARABAD: Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi inaugurated a Gulshan Gulab Family Park at Shaukat Line here Friday.

The Gulshan Gulab Family Park was constructed on eight kanals at a cost of Rs14.665 million in which rare varieties of flowers had been grown. Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the AJK premier said that parks were essential for maintaining the beauty of the city providing a healthy environment and extending recreation facilities to the citizens.

He appreciated the Agriculture Department for the timely completion of the park. He said that Muzaffarabad was the face of Azad Kashmir and assured that Neelam Stadium would also be opened to public soon. He said the government would soon install water filtration plants in Muzaffarabad to solve water problems and added that the government would not allow any shortage of funds.

Mr Niazi said that construction work on Shah Sultan Bridge and CMH Flyover was in full swing and the government had accelerated the pace of work on various development projects in Azad Kashmir after taking over the government.

He said that Imran Khan's Billion Tree Tsunami Project was the number one project in the world in terms of addressing environmental issues. He said that after 30 years in Azad Kashmir, the PTI government was going to transfer power to the grassroots level through local elections.

Minister for Agriculture Sardar Mir Akbar Khan said that due to the special interest of the prime minister, the Agriculture Department was getting funds for development projects. He thanked the prime minister for coming and inaugurating the park and added that Gulshan Gulab Family Park would be opened to public Saturday (today).