13 deaths due to negligence: Nepra slaps Rs21m fine on Gepco

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has imposed a fine of Rs21m on Gujranwala Electric Power Company (Gepco) on charges of negligence resulting in fatal incidents from July 2019 to May 2021.

On reports of 13 deaths in different electrocution incidents during the period under review, Nepra constituted a two-member committee under Section 27A of Nepra Act 1997 to visit the relevant areas, conduct a probe and possible violation of Nepra rules and regulations.

The committee revealed that eight out of the total 13 fatalities occurred due to Gepco’s negligence. These fatalities included a Gepco’s employee and seven persons from the general public.

The Authority issued a show-cause notice to Gepco on 2 September 2021 under section 27B of the Nepra Act, 1997 and later heard Gepco’s stance on 13.10.2021. Based on the evidence, record, submissions of Gepco and provisions of the laws, rules and regulations, the Authority concluded that Gepco failed to discharge its statutory obligations to maintain safety standards.

Nepra has also noticed that Gepco had given compensation of Rs4m to the family of its deceased employee, but no compensation to the families of seven deceased persons. The Authority directed Gepco to compensate the families of other deceased persons equal to the amount given to the family of their deceased employee (Rs4 million), and documentary evidence of the same be shared with the Authority.