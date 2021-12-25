3,000 litres adulterated milk discarded

TANK: Food Safety and Halal Food Authority discarded 3,000 litres of adulterated milk here on Friday. Heavy fine was also imposed against the milk sellers involved in selling adulterated milk.

A press release said that on the instructions of the Authority’s director general, Assistant Director Wasif Khan inspected the samples obtained from a milk tanker for testing on the spot and took the action. On the occasion, Wasif Khan said that actions would continue against those committing adulteration in food items. He warned the shopkeepers and milk sellers to refrain from adulteration or face strict legal action.