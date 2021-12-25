Money laundering case: Next hearing against Shehbaz, Hamza on Jan 4

LAHORE: A banking crime court on Friday summoned again prosecution and counsel of the accused for arguments on the matter of jurisdiction in a Rs 16 billion alleged money-laundering scam against PMLN President Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz.

The court adjourned the hearing till January 4 as the counsel of Shehbaz and Hamza was not available. The FIA has a view over the jurisdiction that the case should be heard by a special central court instead of a banking court.

Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz appeared before the court and marked their attendance. Previously, the FIA had declared Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz as prime accused in the Rs 16 billion money-laundering scam through accounts of sugar mills and their employees.