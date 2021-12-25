Downpour, snowfall forecast for ICT, nearby areas

Islamabad: While alerting the relevant authorities to the possible damage to public life and property, the weathermen have forecast a relief from the prolonged dry spell in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and adjoining areas in the form of heavy downpour over the weekend.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, a strong westerly weather system is set to enter western and upper parts of the country and is likely to grip most parts of the country from Saturday night through Tuesday causing heavy rains, snowfall and smoggy conditions.

Under the influence of the weather system, rain (with isolated heavy rainfall) is expected in Quetta, Ziarat, Pishin, Zhob, Qila Abdullah, Nokkundi, Dalbandin, Noshki, Turbat, Panjgur, Gwadar, Pasni, Jiwani, Lasbella, Kalat, Khuzdar, Mastung, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Jhalmagsi, Bolan, Sibbi, Kohlu, Barkhan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Rajanpur, Multan, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Okara, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Rahimyar Khan, Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Karachi, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Mirpurkhas and Khairpur on Saturday and Sunday.

There is a likelihood of rain falling (with isolated heavy downpour) in Islamabad, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Sargodha, Khushab, Bhakkar, Mianwali, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore and Kasur from Sunday (evening/night) to Tuesday.

A good snowfall is also expected in Murree, Galliyat, Neelum valley, Bagh, Haveli, Rawalakot, Naran, Kaghan, Hunza, Gilgit, Skardu, Astore, Chitral, Dir, Swat and Malam Jabba from Sunday (night) to Tuesday. Snowfall is also expected in Quetta, Pishin, Ziarat, Qilla Abdullah, Harnai and Chaman on Sunday.

About the possible impacts of the wet spell, the PMD said the prevailing Smoggy condition in urban cities and water stress in rain-fed areas was likely to subside. Also, rainfall will be beneficial for the wheat crop.

It, however, warned that heavy rainfall could generate flash floods in vulnerable parts of Sibbi, Bolan, Kalat, Khuzdar, Naseerabad and Kohlu on Sunday. Also, heavy snowfall may cause road closures (Murree, Galliyat, Nathiagali, Kaghan, Naran, Dir, Swat, Chitral, Astore, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Neelum valley, Bagh and Haveli districts during the period.