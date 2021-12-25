Sherry slams govt over gas crisis

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary Leader of the PPP in the Senate Sherry Rehman has slammed the government over the ongoing gas crisis and demanded an enquiry into this matter.

“Now the imported gas, which had been bought at record high prices and faced numerous delays due to contracts with defaulter companies will add a whopping Rs 50 billion to the circular debt which is already at Rs 2.419 trillion,” she said and added that as the industries are also facing gas shortage, this will impact the already struggling exports and serve as a blow to the GDP growth. She said as of now, the current account deficit has increased to $1.91 billion in November and $7 billion for FY 22.

She said the lack of gas supply is going to worsen the economic situation of the country as industries will be brought to a halt. “Pakistan’s economic growth is already severely stunted due to the government’s lack of planning and policymaking,” she added.

She said that once again an LNG trading company has defaulted on its cargo delivery which was due on January 10, 2022. “This company had already defaulted on the provision of the term cargo on November 19-20, 2021,” she said, adding that it is shocking how the government has still not learned its lesson.

The PPP vice president said Sindh, which is the largest contributor to gas production, is deprived of it. She said the gas production from Sindh is between 2,700-3,000 mmcfd, while the SSGC is supplying less than 1,200 mmcfd to the province. “According to the SSGC, the gas shortage in January 2022 would increase to 280 mmcfd as the demand would be around 1296 mmcfd and the supply would be the same. Sindh is going through a hard time because of the federal government’s lack of cooperation,” she said.