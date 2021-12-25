Buzdar orders foolproof security for Christmas celebrations

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the IG police to ensure foolproof security arrangements for the celebrations planned in connection with the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the festival of Christmas.

In a statement, the CM directed to ensure implementation of the devised security plan and stressed that nothing is more important than the protection of life and property of the people. Special attention should be given to the security of churches, markets and public parks, he said and added that additional force should be deputed if needed. The police should remain fully vigilant to thwart the enemy's nefarious designs and police officers should remain available in the field for effective monitoring, he said. The government would provide opportunities to the Christian community to celebrate Christmas peacefully and exuberantly, he concluded.