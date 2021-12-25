President, PM greet Christian community on Christmas

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday lauded the role of minorities, particularly the Christians, in the socio-economic development of the country and reiterated the government’s commitment to provide equal opportunities to all Pakistanis.

“On this happy day, I highly appreciate the services and role being played by all the minorities living in Pakistan, particularly the Christian community for the socio-economic development of the country in general and in the fields of health and education in particular,” the president said in his message on Christmas being celebrated on Saturday (today).

He felicitated and wished Merry Christmas to the Christians in Pakistan and all over the world celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ who was sent to this world as a symbol of peace, brotherhood and respect for humanity.

“This day reminds us of the values that Jesus Christ observed in his own life. He not only healed the ailing humanity but preached the divine values of tolerance, love and compassion, the president said.

Imran said Christmas was an auspicious occasion to reflect on the message of Jesus Christ, the eternal message of love, peace, tolerance and compassion for humanity. “We, as Muslims, deeply respect Jesus Christ as one of the great messengers of Allah Almighty,” he added.

He said Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had, right from the first day of the creation of Pakistan, unequivocally declared a policy of equality, freedom and security for all communities living in Pakistan irrespective of their religion, profession or ethnic origin.

Similarly, he said the Constitution of Pakistan had guaranteed fundamental rights to all citizens irrespective of their religion, caste and creed. He said the Government of Pakistan was committed to providing equal opportunities to all Pakistanis including our minorities.