Hasaan lauds minorities’ role in growth

LAHORE:Special Assistant to Punjab Chief on Information Hasaan Khawar has said that all minorities are playing significant role in development of the country.

He said this while addressing a Christmas cake cutting ceremony held at Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) tourism site on Friday. The SACM said that respecting each other’s religion was highly important. He said that there was a need to promote religious harmony by participating in each other’s functions. He emphasised on educating coming generations about love, tolerance and brotherhood.