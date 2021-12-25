British MPs visit ‘Maskin’: ‘Maskin’ to be made institution of int’l standard, says Yawar

LAHORE:A delegation of British Parliamentarians visited the special children's institution ‘Maskin’ in Social Welfare Complex Township on Friday.

Provincial Minister for Social Welfare & Baitul Maal Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari and DG Social Welfare Punjab Mudassar Riaz Malik gave a briefing on the objectives of establishment of ‘Maskin’. The delegation was included Mian Mehmood, Honorary Consul General, Ms Anum Qaisar, Member House of Commons and others.

Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari informed the delegation that ‘Maskin’ would be made an international standard institution through ISO certification. “Special children can avail opportunities of education as well as training of different traits and rehabilitation facilities at Maskin”, said the minister.

Referring to the initiatives taken by the Punjab govt for special persons, the provincial minister informed that apart from increasing the quota in jobs, special arrangements have been made for the issuance of disability certificates for special persons at tehsil level for the first time.

“In the next phase, the pilot project of applying online for disability certificate is being taken forward”, he told. On this occasion Amna Aftab, incharge of the ‘Maskin’ briefed the delegation about various aspects of the project. The British parliamentarians assured that all possible assistance would be provided by the UK for the development of ‘Maskin’.