KEMU symposium

LAHORE:The 41st annual international scientific symposium of King Edward Medical University (KEMU) was held in its historical Library Hall Patiala Block on Friday.

According to a press release, KEMC former principal and best graduate of 1960 Prof Mahmood Ali Malik was the chief guest while Prof Muhammad Aslam, Dr Fateh Shahzad, Chairman BOG KEMC/Mayo Hospital, Prof Mahmood Shoukat and Dean Prof Sajid Abaidullah were among the participants.

KEMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Khalid Masood Gondal highlighted the role of KEMU faculty during the COVID-19 pandemic. Prof Mahmood along with others inaugurated the Advanced Skills Lab at KEMU.