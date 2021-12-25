Minister visits Thalassemia patients

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine along with US Consulate Mr William visited Sundas Foundation on Friday.
They inquired after the children suffering from thalassemia and hemophilia and distributed Christmas gifts among them. The minister also cut a cake on this occasion. Social activist and veteran actor Khalid Abbas Dar, MPA Yudester Chohan and others were also present. The minister said that steps were being taken to ensure the protection of children rights throughout the province. He appealed to the people to donate as much blood as possible so that the needs of the needy could be met on time.
