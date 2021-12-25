Steps taken for protecting minorities’ rights: Gardezi

LAHORE:Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi has felicitated the Muslims on Quaid’s birthday and Christian community on Christmas.

In his message on Friday, the Provincial Minister said that December 25 has brought a message of happiness for all of us. The incumbent government has taken several steps for religious freedom and safeguarding the rights of minorities.

He wished the Christian community a Merry Christmas and said that they could hold their religious gatherings, special prayers as well as family and social events in a peaceful environment on this day.

Gardezi on birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam said that it was the enthusiastic leadership of Quaid under which we got Pakistan and today we are living in an environment of freedom. We as nation need to follow his vision in the economic, social and political arenas so that our country can achieve development, prosperity and above all a respectable place among world community as well, he said.

tolerance: Provincial Minister for Population Welfare Col (r) Hashim Dogar has congratulated the Christian community on Christmas. He said that promotion of brotherhood, tolerance and harmony is essence of teachings of Hazrat Essa (AS).

In his message, the minister said that birthday of Hazrat Essa (AS) is sacred occasion for the Christian community as well as for the Muslims. He said, “We equally share the joys of Christmas with our Christian brethren.” Pakistani nation has collective joys. Christian community has played an important role in the progress and development of the country, he added.