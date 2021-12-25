 
Salaries paid to Christian staff

December 25, 2021

LAHORE:Pakistan Railways CEO Nisar Ahmad Memon has said that PR had already paid advance salaries to the Christian staff to facilitate them to celebrate Christmas. He was talking to media at a Christmas event held at PR headquarters on Friday which was attended by a number of officers and Christmas employees.

