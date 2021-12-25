125 officials dismissed over graft

LAHORE:Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) tightened the noose around ‘corrupt’ officials of FBR, Land Record Authority and field offices, took action against 741 officials, and dismissed 125 of them from service. The decisions were taken in full board meeting chaired by Senior Member Board of Revenue Punjab Babar Hayat Tarar.

According to decisions, 22 employees were forcibly retired, service benefits of 50 employees were confiscated and departmental punishments were given to 262 officers and personnel. Babar Hayat Tarar said that FBR decided to show zero-tolerance against corruption in order to promote good governance policy of the government through maintaining effective accountability system.