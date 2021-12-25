 
close
Saturday December 25, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

Trains stop-over allowed

By APP
December 25, 2021

LAHORE:Pakistan Railway has allowed two minutes stop to Tezgam Express at Lodhran railway station and Musa Pak Express at Chichawatni station. A spokesman for PR said the step was taken for the convenience of the public temporarily for one month only. —Correspondent

Comments