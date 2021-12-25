Putin hails multiple launch test of hypersonic missile

MOSCOW: President Vladimir Putin said on Friday the Russian military successfully fired a simultaneous salvo of its Zircon hypersonic missiles, calling it "a big event" for the country.
As world powers race to develop advanced weaponry, Russia has carried out a number of successful tests of its Zircon hypersonic cruise missile. This was however the first time that Russian authorities reported a successful simultaneous launch test of several Zircon missiles.
Speaking at a government meeting on Friday, Putin said that the salvo launch of the missile had been conducted overnight. "The tests were conducted successfully, immaculately," Putin said in televised remarks.
"This is a big event in the life of the country and a considerable step in strengthening Russia’s security and improving its defence capability," he added. Russia, the United States, France and China have all been experimenting with so-called hypersonic glide vehicles - defined as reaching speeds of at least Mach 5.
