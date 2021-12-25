Chinese officials face punishment over Covid lockdown in Xi’an

BEIJING: Dozens of officials have been punished over a virus outbreak in the locked-down city of Xi’an, China’s disciplinary body said on Friday -- the latest state reprimands under Beijing’s strict zero-Covid approach.

China, where the coronavirus was first detected in late 2019, is on high alert for new infections as it prepares to hold the Winter Olympics in February in the capital Beijing. The world’s most populous nation has reduced cases to a minimum thanks to a zero-Covid strategy of tight border restrictions, lengthy quarantines and targeted lockdowns.

But cases have been bubbling up in recent weeks -- with Xi’an, home to the world-famous Terracotta Warriors, telling all 13 million residents to stay home from Thursday, shuttering businesses and launching several rounds of mass testing.

The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said on Friday that 26 Communist Party officials had been punished for "insufficient rigour in preventing and controlling the outbreak".

Xi’an reported another 49 cases on Friday, bringing the total outbreak to more than 250 in recent weeks. Chinese officials who are deemed to have failed at controlling the virus in their region are regularly sacked or reprimanded. The statement said inspections had revealed there had been a lax approach to testing and an uncoordinated response that hindered contact tracing in Xi’an.