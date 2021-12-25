Kremlin expects US answer on security guarantees next month

MOSCOW: The Kremlin said on Friday that it expects the United States to respond next month to Moscow’s request for security guarantees precluding Nato’s expansion to Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin urged the West on Thursday to “immediately” meet Russia’s demand, accusing the US and its allies of maintaining a military presence “on the threshold of our home.”

Last week, Moscow submitted draft security documents demanding that Nato deny membership to Ukraine and other former Soviet countries and roll back the alliance’s military deployments in Central and Eastern Europe. “To discuss de-escalation, we expect our opponents in Washington to provide specific answers to our proposals in January,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said during a Friday conference call with reporters.

Moscow presented its demand amid soaring tensions over a Russian troop buildup near Ukraine that has stoked fears of a possible invasion. US President Joe Biden warned Putin in a video call earlier this month that Russia will face “severe consequences” if it attacks Ukraine.

Russia has denied plans to launch an attack but has described a Nato expansion and weapons deployment in Ukraine as a “red line.” During a marathon annual news conference on Thursday, Putin said US-Russia talks set to start in Geneva next month were a “positive” move, but he warned that Moscow expects the discussion to produce quick results.

However, the US and its allies have said they won’t give Russia the kind of guarantee on Ukraine that Putin wants. A key principle of Nato is that membership is open to any qualifying country. American officials are conferring with European allies in advance of the Geneva talks.