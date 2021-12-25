Bethlehem subdued for second pandemic Christmas

BETHLEHEM, Palestinian Territories: In Bethlehem’s Manger Square, visitors in Santa hats and scouts beating drums marked Christmas Eve on Friday, but fewer people attended as coronavirus fears overshadowed celebrations for a second year.

The city where Christians believe Jesus was born is usually a focal point of the holiday, with thousands packing the streets and filling the hotels. But Israel, which controls all entrances to Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank, barred its borders to foreigners in an effort to rein in infections from the Omicron strain of the coronavirus.

"It’s very strange," said Kristel Elayyan, a Dutchwoman married to a Palestinian, who came to Bethlehem from al-Quds. "Before (the pandemic), you had a bunch of people coming in from different countries to celebrate Christmas, and now you know that everybody who is here is probably not a tourist."

Last year, Bethlehem curtailed the celebration sharply because of the pandemic, with a virtual tree lighting and just a handful of visiting scout troops. This year, the celebrations are certainly more vibrant -- but still just a fraction of their usual size.

"If it’s one year, it’s an interesting experience," Elayyan added of the pandemic. "But because this is the second year and we don’t know what is going to come in the future, it’s a huge loss for the people here."

An upbeat Palestinian tourism minister Rula Maayah said it is "thanks to the vaccines" that Bethlehem is celebrating again. On average, Bethlehem welcomed three million visitors a year before the pandemic, with Christmas alone drawing 10,000 people to the city’s hotels, around half from abroad.

The municipality said it worked this year to appeal to local visitors from Palestinian communities across the Holy Land. Some hotels were busy, but about a quarter of available rooms citywide were shuttered because of the pandemic, said Elias Arja, head of the Palestinian Hotel Association. Several businesses kept their doors shut on Friday, despite Christmas Eve being the most important day of the year for Bethlehem.