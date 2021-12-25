Minorities in Karachi enjoy equal rights: administrator

Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab on Friday said the minorities in the city enjoy equal rights. "Christmas is celebrated with devotion and traditional customs all around the world. The Sindh government has taken all precautionary measures for Christmas celebrations," he said in his remarks during a visit to the St Patrick's Cathedral to meet Cardinal Joseph Coutts and Father Saleh Diego.

The administrator presented cakes and flowers to Coutts, and he, along with MPA Dr Lal Chand Ukrani, cut the Christmas cake. Wahab, who is also a Sindh government spokesperson, said we should participate in the festivities of minorities to make them feel equal.

"Our Christian brothers and sisters play an important role in the construction and development of Karachi. I wish the people of Karachi would promote mutual love, brotherhood, equality and solidarity, so the city could become the cradle of peace,” he hoped.