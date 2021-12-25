Rally held to mark Muhajir Culture Day

A large number of people, particularly the youth, on Friday attended an event to mark Muhajir Culture Day that was held under the banner of Nojawanan-e-Karachi, a youth group.

The rally started in Karimabad and culminated at the Mazar-e-Quaid after passing through Teen Hatti and Gurumandir. Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) MPA Muhammad Hussain, disgruntled MQM-P leader Dr Farooq Sattar, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNA Dr Amir Liaquat Hussain and Dr Saleem Haider, leader of the Mohajir Ittehad Tehreek, were prominent among the rally's participants.

Addressing the rally, political figures maintained that their forefathers had to give up their regional languages for the sake of the land of Pakistan. “They left their belongings and crossed the border for the sake of Islam and Pakistan,” said a speaker, adding that the Muhajir community was proud of its history and identity.

Sattar said it was the Muhajir culture that established Pakistan through a political process. “The same Muhajir culture in the form of youth will lead Pakistan on the path of development,” he added.