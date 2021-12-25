Three injured in sewerage line blast

Three people, including an 11-year-old boy, were wounded in an explosion in a sewerage line in Mehmoodabad on Friday.

According to police, the explosion occurred in a nullah near the Mehmoodabad Gate, leaving 17-year-old Bilal, Dilawar, 20, and John, 11, injured and several nearby shops damaged. Police and rescuers soon reached the scene and transported the casualties to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical treatment. The law enforcers cordoned off the scene and called in experts from the bomb disposal squad.

Police suspected that the explosion took place due to apparent gas leakage. On December 18, a deadly gas explosion in a storm water drain in Sher Shah had claimed the lives of 17 people and injured a dozen others. The death toll rose to 18 after an injured person died at hospital.