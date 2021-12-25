Missing teenage girl recovered

A teenage girl who had gone missing in Gulzar-e-Hijri about a week ago was recovered from Soldier Bazaar on Friday.
In her initial statement, 14-year-old Tahira alias Sawera, who works as a maid, told police that she had run away from her house because she did not want to work with her employers as they abused her on a daily basis.
She said she was living in a house in Soldier Bazaar and a woman, namely Zulaikha, informed police about her whereabouts. The Soldier Bazaar police then handed over the girl to the Mobina Town police station as the FIR was registered there. Her disappearance was also reported via Zainab Alert. Further investigations are under way.
Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab on Friday said the minorities in the city enjoy equal rights. "Christmas is...
A large number of people, particularly the youth, on Friday attended an event to mark Muhajir Culture Day that was...
Three people, including an 11-year-old boy, were wounded in an explosion in a sewerage line in Mehmoodabad on...
Karachi Metropolitan Corporation Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday inaugurated the 22nd chest pain unit...
A subsoil water licensing committee has been constituted to deal with all matters relating to subsoil water for...
Even after two days, the police have failed to make any major breakthrough in the case of the killing of four-year-old...
Comments