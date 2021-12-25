Missing teenage girl recovered

A teenage girl who had gone missing in Gulzar-e-Hijri about a week ago was recovered from Soldier Bazaar on Friday.

In her initial statement, 14-year-old Tahira alias Sawera, who works as a maid, told police that she had run away from her house because she did not want to work with her employers as they abused her on a daily basis.

She said she was living in a house in Soldier Bazaar and a woman, namely Zulaikha, informed police about her whereabouts. The Soldier Bazaar police then handed over the girl to the Mobina Town police station as the FIR was registered there. Her disappearance was also reported via Zainab Alert. Further investigations are under way.