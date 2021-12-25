Police fail to arrest robbers in Harmain killing case

Even after two days, the police have failed to make any major breakthrough in the case of the killing of four-year-old girl Harmain during crossfire between fleeing robbers and a security guard of a superstore in the Shah Latif Town area of the city. Of the six robbers who had barged into the superstore on Wednesday night, one was caught by a mob after he was injured by the firing of the security guard when he and his accomplices were fleeing after stealing Rs78,000 cash from the mini-mart’s cash counter.

The suspect was later handed over to the police for investigations. However, the police have so far failed to arrest the remaining five members of the gang.

In the meantime, Karachi police chief Additional IG Karachi Imran Yaqoob Minhas formed two special police teams to arrest the fleeing gang members involved in the killing of the minor girl. East Zone DIG Muqaddas Haider is the chairman and District Malir SSP Irfan Bahadur, East II Investigation SSP Arab Mahar and Gadap Division SP Rao Muhammad Aslam are the members of the first team while Criminal Investigation Agency DIG Karim Khan is the chairman and Special Investigation Unit SSP Arif Aziz and Anti-Violent Crime Cell SSP Maroof Usman are the members of the second team.

“One of the six robbers was arrested by police along with a pistol. In order to make concrete efforts to identify and arrest the robbers, two investigations teams have been constituted,” reads a notification issued by the Karachi police chief. “Both teams shall investigate the case [in] parallel.”

Moreover, no case has been registered as the police say they would register the murder case of the minor girl if the family approached them. The police are also waiting for the forensic report what would confirm whose bullet had killed the girl.

Police are also looking for another person who was apparently with the security guard during the exchange of fire and who also apparently shot fires from a small weapon. In the tragic incident, Harmain, daughter of Mumtaz, has lost her life in the late hours of Wednesday during an exchange of fire between fleeing robbers and a security guard of a supermarket in the Shah Latif Town area of the city.

Police said at least six armed men on two motorcycles entered the mart on Wednesday night to rob the customers and employees inside at gunpoint. As they attempted to flee the scene after the crime, a security guard opened fire on them, prompting them to return fire.

The girl was travelling on a motorcycle with her brother when she was hit by a bullet in her head during the crossfire. Shahbaz, the elder brother of the unfortunate girl, said that when his sister was shot, he kept calling for help but no one came for help.

“I was riding a motorcycle when I heard gunfire,” he told the media outside the hospital. “I believed Harmain was scared due to the firing. However, when I saw her, she was bathed in blood.”

Police said the robbers stole cash from the mart within two minutes and when they attempted to flee, the mart’s security guard opened fire on them, which injured one of the suspects, identified as Pyar Ali, who was arrested. The other five robbers fled the scene.

Police also claimed to have seized a weapon from the arrested suspect. They also recovered Rs48,000 stolen from the mart from his possession. In his initial statement, the suspect revealed that he belonged to a six-member gang that carried out robberies. Closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of the robbery also went viral on social media, which showed robbers escaping the store.