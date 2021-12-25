Inquiry report confirms police constable Tauheed’s gun killed Arsalan Mehsud

The latest findings of an ongoing investigation into the killing of teenage boy Arsalan Mehsud have confirmed that the victim was murdered by Police Constable Tauheed.

The 16-year-old college student was shot dead by the cop, who is an intelligence officer of the Orangi Police Station, when he was returning home on a motorcycle earlier this month. After the gruesome murder, DIG West Nasir Aftab had taken serious notice of the incident and formed a probe team under the supervision of the SSP Central. The members were the SP Investigation West and the SP Gulberg.

On Friday, the investigators submitted to DIG Aftab their report, which says they witnesses have confirmed that Tauheed and Umair were present at the crime scene at the time of the shooting.

Officials said they had conducted a forensic examination of the pistol in the use of PC Tauheed, including the spent bullet shells found at the crime scene, and the forensic report had confirmed that Mehsud was killed by the Tauheed’s weapon.

They added that the investigators had also developed details of the weapon, which was licensed in District Suhbatpur, Balochistan, and that they had written a letter to the authorities for the verification of the licence.

Moreover, an arms case has been lodged against former SHO Gopang as he put a pistol upon the deceased boy and claimed it had been found on him. The officials said the investigators were waiting for the mobile phone record of the police constable.

The FIR was lodged on the complaint of an uncle of Mehsud, Badhshah Khan, under sections of murder, attempt to murder, dacoity and the terrorism act. Khan, who owns a private business and is a resident of Muhammad Khan Colony, told the police that he was in Naval Colony when he received a call from a relative, who informed him that his nephew Arsalan, along with friend Yasir, had got injured during a dacoity and were under treatment at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Responding to information, he said he rushed to the ASH, where he was informed that Mehsud had succumbed to his injuries. He said that when he asked about the reason behind the firing, he was informed by relatives that Mehsud and his friend had been returning from a tuition centre from near the Board Office when armed men opened fire at them near the Qatar Masjid, Orangi Town.