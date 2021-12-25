Door-to-door garbage collection commences in District Korangi

The Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) has started the process of door-to-door garbage collection in District Korangi.

During the inauguration ceremony on Friday, Sindh Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah said the process had been started on the direction of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to ensure cleanliness in the district, adding that the provincial government had been making efforts to make Karachi’s infrastructure better and provide better civic facilities to the citizens.

He said the government was making efforts to make the garbage collection process as per international standards, and held out the assurance that Karachi would emerge as a clean city. He requested the residents of Korangi to play their role in making the door-to-door garbage collection programme successful, and then it would also be taken to the other parts of the province.

Gansu Construction Investment and Heavy Industry Technology Co Limited, a Chinese firm, has been given the contract by the SSWMB for garbage collection and management. Approximately, 2,000 tons of garbage will be collected on a daily basis in the district by the Chinese company. Along with manpower, latest technology will be used for the cleaning of roads, footpaths and markets.

In this regard, a pilot project is also being initiated in District Korangi, which will take another three months to completely cover the entire district and make the door-to-door collection process function in full swing.

Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab said a waste-to-energy policy had been drafted to create power from waste generated in the province, and a plant would soon be installed in the city which would generate power from the garbage.